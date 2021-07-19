Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.