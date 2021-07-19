Brokerages Anticipate Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Airbnb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airbnb.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.94.

In other news, SVP Joseph Gebbia acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,040,714 shares of company stock valued at $434,986,309 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $34,058,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.