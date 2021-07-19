Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,300 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 2.7% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $285,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $282,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 548.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,126 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127,863 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $66.17. 349,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,263,521. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

