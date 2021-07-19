Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.55% from the company’s current price.

NYSE BHG opened at $13.75 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

