Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Bridge Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bridge Protocol has a total market cap of $180,745.29 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

Bridge Protocol Coin Trading

