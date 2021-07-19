Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $650,500.00.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

