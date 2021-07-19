Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

