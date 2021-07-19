Boxer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.49% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARYD. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $524,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter worth $104,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,431. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

