Boxer Capital LLC Invests $38.50 Million in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,081,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,504,000. Connect Biopharma accounts for approximately 1.3% of Boxer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned 3.62% of Connect Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.74. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,154. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.78. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.