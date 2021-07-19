Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Purchases $25,200.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Director Daniel Lefaivre bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00.

Shares of BWMN opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BWMN. DA Davidson began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

