Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $68,591.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock worth $523,091 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.86 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

