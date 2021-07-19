Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Cut by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,577 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BXP traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.