BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

BNPQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.