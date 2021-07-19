Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Blue Bird by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 30.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Blue Bird stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $638.93 million, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

