Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get Slam alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLAMU remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.