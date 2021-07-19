Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $32.36 Million in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after buying an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after buying an additional 537,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

VNT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.58. 25,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,442. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.61. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.