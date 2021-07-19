Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 470,000 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 3.13% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

DRVN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,269. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

