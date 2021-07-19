Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $7,875.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00261693 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

