Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $73,604.47 and approximately $159.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00024277 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003284 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001272 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

