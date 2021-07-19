BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $26,995.40 and approximately $74.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.17 or 0.00628244 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

