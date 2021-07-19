BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Cap of $1.73 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $89,858.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013099 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00767240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

