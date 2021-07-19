BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Short Interest Update

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BDSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,246. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

