Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Down 4% This Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $97,706.11 and $840,515.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00003160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00098614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00148058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,732.11 or 1.00134190 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars.

