Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Sells 3,071,985 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,071,985 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 7.7% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,612,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.18. 101,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.87. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $94.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

