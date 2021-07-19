Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 5,500,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,500,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 1.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,849,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.20. 816,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,336,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,088 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

