Berkshire Hathaway Inc Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 1.04% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $644,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $138.31. 29,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

