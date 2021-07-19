Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€44.50” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of ETR:TLX traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Monday, reaching €35.50 ($41.76). 96,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €37.10 ($43.65). The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.