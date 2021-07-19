Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €95.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.55 ($98.29).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €72.52 ($85.32) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

