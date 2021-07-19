Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Befesa in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Thursday. Befesa has a 1-year low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 1-year high of €66.90 ($78.71). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

