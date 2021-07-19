Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.78 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Beam has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and $8.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,687,720 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

