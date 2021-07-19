Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.34.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $324.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.63. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

