Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $6,348,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $8,570,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

