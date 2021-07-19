Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.25 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

