Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

NYSE LW opened at $77.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

