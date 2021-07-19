BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of BCE worth $52,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BCE by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

