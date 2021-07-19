BASIC (BASIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $802,740.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $29.03 million and $802,740.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00047848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.07 or 0.00773214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

