Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $48.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,277,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 140,782 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

