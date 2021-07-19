Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

