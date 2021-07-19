Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bares Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Guidewire Software worth $34,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 227.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 495.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 69,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 119.8% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.08. 5,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

