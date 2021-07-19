Bares Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the quarter. Cimpress accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cimpress by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cimpress by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cimpress by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cimpress by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $113.69. 583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,734. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

