Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

