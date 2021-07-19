Barclays PLC Sells 13,416 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 120,358 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $447.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.