Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 100.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Olin by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Olin by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Olin by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Olin by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gray G. Benoist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,071,750.00. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $21,243,557 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NYSE:OLN opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

