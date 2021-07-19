Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Veru worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.01 million, a P/E ratio of -231.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.