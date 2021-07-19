Barclays PLC Has $543,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 98.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 213,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $136.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

