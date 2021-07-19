Barclays PLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 161.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Uranium Energy worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after acquiring an additional 757,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,646 shares of company stock valued at $529,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

UEC opened at $2.02 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $471.16 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

