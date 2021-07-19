Barclays PLC Acquires 6,143 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 million, a P/E ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

