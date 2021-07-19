Barclays PLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Unifi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unifi by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Unifi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFI opened at $23.37 on Monday. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $432.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

