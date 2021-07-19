Barclays Boosts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,355

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut St. James’s Place to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,305.22 ($17.05).

STJ opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.15) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,554 ($20.30). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,444.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The company has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 31.73.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 987 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

