Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 189,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.98. 617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

